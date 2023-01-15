INDIA

Sachin Pilot’s moves being keenly watched by Congress in Delhi

After Sachin Pilot decided to go alone with his youth and farmers’ rally, the Congress is watching his moves closely since his differences with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot have not defused.

The ongoing tension between the two over the leadership issue in the state is a major cause of concern for the Congress which has termed both Gehlot and Pilot as party’s assets.

The Congress leadership has dismissed speculation about Pilot going against the party, but party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh has said that the party president was working on the Rajasthan issue and some solution will be worked out. He, however, did not divulge the details.

The Congress recently replaced Ajay Maken with a new In-charge in Rajasthan so that the issue could be doused for the time being. But, sources said that Pilot met Rahul Gandhi in Punjab during the Bharat Jodo Yatra to press his issues.

The party high command has not taken any decision on the leadership issue. Even till date, no clarity has been given by the top Congress leadership to resolve the Gehlot-Pilot issue, sources said that the Congress at this juncture does not want to antagonise any camp.

However, none has confirmed that Gehlot shall stay as the CM till the time the state goes to the polls at the end of this year, or if Pilot can be made the Chief Minister before the elections.

Congress sources said that the party was studying the circumstances and will take a decision accordingly.

Pilot will hold rallies in Nagaur, Hanumangardh, Jhunjhunu and Pali in Rajasthan from January 16, and on January 20, he will hold a youth conference in Jaipur.

