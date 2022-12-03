INDIA

Sachin Pilot’s video on ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ a hit on social media

Rajasthan Congress is all set to welcome Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo yatra’ into the state at Jhalawar on Sunday. In view of this, former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot on Saturday released a video on his social media platforms, which soon started trending on Facebook and Twitter.

On Twitter, the video was viewed 533.3K times, garnering 31.9k likes while 7,000 users retweeted the same. On Facebook, the video garnered 70,000 views, 2,000 shares, 8,000 likes and 1,300 comments.

In the 30-second video, Pilot makes an appeal to the people of Rajasthan to join and support the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Pilot posted the video with the caption, “Rajasthan is ready to join Rahul ji’s #BharatJodoYatra, are you coming?”

