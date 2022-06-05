SPORTSTENNISWORLD

Sachin, Sehwag, Shastri hail Nadal’s historic French Open win

NewsWire
0
0

World No 5 Rafael Nadal clinched his 14th French Open title and a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam trophy after beating Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the final of the tournament, here on Sunday.

After Nadal’s historic win, former Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Ravi Shastri and South African cricket legend Ab de Villiers congratulated the 36-year-old tennis great for his remarkable achievement.

“To go out there and win a record 14th @rolandgarros & 22nd Grand Slam at the age of 36 is an incredible achievement. Congratulations @RafaelNadal!,” Sachin Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri termed Nadal as a modern day ‘Hercules’ while Virendra Sehwag said that the Spainiard is the ‘King of Clay’.

“A modern day Hercules who just will not melt in the hottest Claypot. Starts favourite to make it 15 only. Just insane. Salute forever @RafaelNadal @rolandgarros #Nadal #FrenchOpen,” he said.

“King of clay. What a Champion. NADAL, Number 14 at #RolandGarros,” Sehwag said.

Nadal’s boyhood football club Real Madrid congratulated him too.

“Congratulations on this historic feat, @RafaelNadal. It’s an honour being able to enjoy a great madridista and honorary club member as the best tennis player of all-time.

Congratulations on your 22nd Grand Slam, your 14th @rolandgarros title, without doubt a magic number in 2022.”

By earning a 22nd Grand Slam crown, the Spaniard has moved further clear of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in the Grand Slam race, with the Serbian and Swiss tied on 20 major titles.

20220605-232434

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chawla’s father passes away due to Covid-related complications

    IPL 2022: Tripathi fifty helps Sunrisers Hyderabad post 193/6 against Mumbai...

    UEFA Champions League: Bayern see off Benfica to progress into knockout...

    IND v NZ: Winning the game would have been icing on...