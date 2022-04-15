ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sachin Shroff on his role in ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’

NewsWire
0
1

Actor Sachin Shroff who has recently joined the cast of popular television show ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ calls it a fresh and new experience.

He says: “Enjoying my collaboration with the show. Makers have designed my character in a very interesting way. Rajeev is a very cheerful, energetic individual who enjoys spreading happiness. He keeps a happy face and enjoys making people smile. I’m enjoying playing the character. I’m putting extra effort and energy to make the role more lively. It’s a completely new and fresh experience for me.”

Sachin also known for featuring in shows like ‘Balika Vadhu’, ‘Tumhari Paakhi’, ‘Paramavatar Shri Krishna’ and others believes acceptance of personal mistakes and correcting them is key for self-improvement.

He adds: “I’m enjoying the track, as Rajeev is trying hard to get settled down with his long lost love. He is regretting his past mistakes and now trying to get it sorted. I personally believe that acceptance of personal mistakes and correcting them as soon as possible is key for self-improvement.”

20220415-183006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jason Bateman: Combining acting, directing is more efficient

    ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’: Akshay reveals how Katrina slapped him during...

    Simba Nagpal switches from workout to yoga while shooting in Agra

    Niithin’s next film with director MS Raja Shekhar Reddy launched