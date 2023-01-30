SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Cricket legend and Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office-bearers will felicitate the Indian U19 women’s cricket team for winning the trophy in the inaugural ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa in Ahmedabad on Wednesday (February 1).

At the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on Sunday, Shafali Verma & Co produced a superb bowling performance coupled with some outstanding fielding to bowl out England for just 68.

Fast bowler Titas Sadhu, off-spinner Archana Devi and leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra were accurate in their line, and length and found enough help to pick two wickets each. Shafali, left-arm spinners Mannat Kashyap and Sonam Yadav took a scalp each in a dominating bowling performance.

The U19 women’s team will be felicitated in the Narendra Modi Stadium at 6:30 PM IST, just before the start of the third and final T20I match against New Zealand.

“It is with great delight I share that Bharat Ratna Shri @sachin_rt and @BCCI Office Bearers will felicitate the victorious India U19 team on Feb 1st in Narendra Modi Stadium at 6:30 PM IST,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah wrote in a tweet on Monday.

“The young cricketers have made India proud and we will honour their achievements,” Jay Shah said.

On Sunday, Shah announced a cash prize of INR 5 crore for the U19 women’s cricket team and support staff after they beat England by seven wickets.

“Kudos to the India U19 team for winning the #U19T20WorldCup. This is a phenomenal achievement as our young cricketers have made the country proud. That the young players weren’t overawed by the big occasion speaks volumes about their steely characters and temperament.”

Shah had also invited the India U19 women’s team to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to be a part of the celebrations when the third T20I between India and New Zealand is played on Wednesday.

“I invite @TheShafaliVerma and her victorious team to join us at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and witness the third T20I on 1st February. This humongous achievement surely calls for a celebration. @BCCI @BCCIWomen,” he had said on Sunday.

