ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sachin Tendulkar surprises ‘KBC 14’ contestant with a video message

NewsWire
0
0

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared a special video message expressing his gratitude for his fan Animesh Dilip Hajare on the quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’.

Animesh, who hails from Nagpur, Maharashtra told the host megastar Amitabh Bachchan that he is a huge fan of Sachin. Big B told him: “We know that you are a big fan of Sachin and thus we have a surprise for you.”

Later, Sachin’s video message is played in the show for the contestant. In the video, he said: “Animesh, I would first like to thank you, for the way you have supported us, your good wishes are always with us.”

The 31-year-old contestant is a showroom supervisor at a shoe company. He discussed with the host about his interest in cricket and how he used to play cricket since his childhood without even bothering about excessive heat in summers.

He talked about Sachin’s signature shots and told him about an incident when he was watching a cricket match happening in Nagpur and an Australian bowler Brad Hogg took his wicket. Sachin had then written a note to him saying: “This would not be repeated ever again.”

Listening to this, the host responded: “I was not aware of this incident.”

‘KBC 14’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20221102-180808

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aamir Khan expresses film industry joy as Maharashtra cinemas reopen

    Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry’ to release on Prime Video on July 26

    Kirti Kulhari’s ‘fantasy’ comes true

    Director Rajeev Menon’s ‘Sarvam Thala Mayam’ to release in Japan