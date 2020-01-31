Sack Kamal Nath over anti-Sikh riots: Sirsa

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday demanded that the Congress remove Congress leader Kamal Nath as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for his alleged role in the 1984 riots against the Sikhs.

“If the Congress has some shame, it should sack Kamal Nath as Chief Minister,” the MLA from Rajouri Garden tweeted.

Sirsa said that then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had issued an “insensitive” statement about the situation then prevailing in the country while current Prime Minister Narendra Modi had slammed the Congress in Parliament for the killing of Sikhs during the riots in many parts of the country.

“On one hand, there was a Prime Minister who said that ‘earth shakes when a big tree falls’ and on the other we have Modi who felt the pain of the Sikh community and slammed the Gandhi family for their deeds,” Sirsa, who is also the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee President, said.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Modi on Thursday mentioned the killing of Sikhs in the wake of the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984 by two of her Sikh bodyguards.

He blamed the Congress for adopting different parameters for different minority communities, claiming that the party claimed to fight for the rights of minorities but didn’t understand the pain of the Sikh community during the 1984 riots.

—IANS

