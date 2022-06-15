INDIA

Sacked JD-U leader to launch ‘Party Choro’ campaign in Bihar

A day after JD-U sacked four leaders belonging to the R.C.P. Singh camp, one of the expelled leaders, Jitendra Niraj, said on Wednesday that he will launch a ‘Party Choro’ campaign across the state.

JD-U’s state unit chief Umesh Kushwaha issued a notice on Tuesday expelling Niraj from the primary membership of the party for alleged anti-party activities.

“I was in Delhi when I learnt about the development. The party did not issue any show-cause notice before sacking us. It was an unfortunate decision. We were ground workers of the party who always looked to strengthen the organisation. We were working on the lines of ‘Party Jodo’, but and from now on we will start a ‘Party Choro’ campaign,” Niraj said.

Niraj also compared Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with ‘Dhritarashtra’, who couldn’t see anything.

Besides Niraj, the JD-U on Tuesday sacked state spokesperson Ajay Alok, Anil Kumar and Vipin Kumar Yadav.

“We will not tolerate anyone violating party discipline. Those who present a different ideology before party workers and the public will face action,” Kushwaha said.

He added that R.C.P. Singh should resign from the post of Union minister, saying: “If he goes against the party, our top leadership will initiate action against him.”

The Rajya Sabha tenure of R.C.P. Singh is ending on July 7. Since the party did not give a ticket to him, he will not be eligible to retain the post unless the Prime Minister extends his tenure by six months.

