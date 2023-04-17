ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Sacred Games’ actor Rajveer Singh Rajput recalls his first audition

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Rajveer Singh Rajput, who rose to popularity with his role in the web series ‘Machhli’, recalled how he bagged his first-ever show, ‘Krishna Kanhaiya’ in 2014. He said that he is always thankful to the Almighty for giving him opportunities to be successful in the industry.

Rajveer said: “I started my acting career in an interesting way. In 2014, I went to meet someone on one of the sets in film city where ‘Krishna Kanhaiya’ was being shot. I met the casting director there and when I was returning he stopped me and offered me a role in his show.”

“I remember that I was really surprised when he asked me to give the audition on the spot. Post the audition, within ten minutes I was given my costume to get ready for my character. Everything happened so fast that I didn’t even get the time to be nervous about reading my lines,” he added.

Rajveer is known for his acting in the shows like ‘Krishna Kanhaiya’, ‘Tum Bin Jiya Jaaye Na’, ‘Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji’, ‘Akbar Birbal’, ‘Chalo Saaf Karen’, ‘Jai Ho Bhartiya’, and many more. He has also acted in series like ‘Sacred Games’, ‘The Test Case’, and many more.

“Never in a million years had I imagined that I would bag my first ever show like this, but God always has everything planned for us. I consider myself lucky and fortunate that I got to follow the path of my dreams. Today, I am proud of being an actor and I just hope to continue entertaining the audience with my skills,” he concluded

20230417-171203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bigg Boss 15′: Rashami evicted; Shamita, Karan, Tejasswi, Nishant, Pratik in...

    Anushka Sharma posts video message for fans

    Blast from the past: Iswarya Menon visits her old school in...

    Isha Koppikar says mother’s heart is child’s classroom