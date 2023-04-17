Actor Rajveer Singh Rajput, who rose to popularity with his role in the web series ‘Machhli’, recalled how he bagged his first-ever show, ‘Krishna Kanhaiya’ in 2014. He said that he is always thankful to the Almighty for giving him opportunities to be successful in the industry.

Rajveer said: “I started my acting career in an interesting way. In 2014, I went to meet someone on one of the sets in film city where ‘Krishna Kanhaiya’ was being shot. I met the casting director there and when I was returning he stopped me and offered me a role in his show.”

“I remember that I was really surprised when he asked me to give the audition on the spot. Post the audition, within ten minutes I was given my costume to get ready for my character. Everything happened so fast that I didn’t even get the time to be nervous about reading my lines,” he added.

Rajveer is known for his acting in the shows like ‘Krishna Kanhaiya’, ‘Tum Bin Jiya Jaaye Na’, ‘Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji’, ‘Akbar Birbal’, ‘Chalo Saaf Karen’, ‘Jai Ho Bhartiya’, and many more. He has also acted in series like ‘Sacred Games’, ‘The Test Case’, and many more.

“Never in a million years had I imagined that I would bag my first ever show like this, but God always has everything planned for us. I consider myself lucky and fortunate that I got to follow the path of my dreams. Today, I am proud of being an actor and I just hope to continue entertaining the audience with my skills,” he concluded

