Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said the unprecedented and supreme sacrifice made by the children and mother of the 10th Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh, will ever inspire humanity to fight against tyranny, oppression and injustice.

Addressing a gathering at a function organised here at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, the Chief Minister said Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh, the children of the 10th master of Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh, attained martyrdom at a tender age, adding they showed exemplary courage and fearlessness to stand up against the might of the Mughal Governor of Sirhind.

He said the Sahibzadas had inherited the traits of valour and selfless service from Dashmesh Pitaah, who fought relentlessly for the sake of humanity.

Mann said today the entire world is paying glowing tributes to Chotte Sahibzadas for their unparalleled sacrifice in the history of the world.

Eulogising the supreme sacrifice of younger Sahibzadas and Mata Gujri, the Chief Minister said these sacrifices were unprecedented in the annals of the history of mankind across the globe.

He said the entire world was proud of this unique and unparalleled sacrifice which was a matter of great honour not only for the Punjabis or the countrymen but everyone living across the globe.

Mann said the history of Punjab was replete with countless sacrifices that had derived inspiration from the great Gurus like Guru Arjun Dev, Guru Teg Bahadur and Guru Gobind Singh, who laid down their lives for the sake of mankind.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for organising this event, the Chief Minister said it will go a long way in perpetuating the glorious legacy of Chotte Sahibzadas to the younger generations.

Mann also thanked the Prime Minister for holding two sessions of the G-20 summit on education and labour in the holy city of Amritsar.

He said the state is renowned all over the world for its warm hospitality and no stone will be left unturned for welcoming the guests from participating nations during these events.

Mann said these sessions will be held at the sacred land of Amritsar where lakhs of devotees daily pay obeisance at Sri Darbar Sahib, Durgiana Mandir, Sri Ram Tirath, Jallianwala Bagh and others.

