Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Majithia on Tuesday said the SAD-BSP combine was fighting for their honour and the people should reject the Congress which had failed to develop this constituency despite winning it repeatedly.

Addressing public meetings in Phillaur in favour of SAD-BSP joint candidate for Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi, the former minister said, “This election will not result in any changes in the governments in the state and the Centre but it will surely send out a strong signal that the politics of lies does not succeed.”

Speaking about the Congress party, Majithia said even though the party had won from this seat 14 out of 18 times when elections were held, it had failed to develop it. He said it was well known that former MP Choudhary Santokh Singh was never seen in the constituency.

“The previous Congress government also did not do anything and no infrastructure project was taken up for implementation.”

Majithia said the present AAP government, which had done nothing for Jalandhar, was more known for creating a fear psychosis to divert attention from its failures. “It is unfortunate that the AAP government teamed up with the BJP-led Central government to impose NSA in Punjab besides restricting movement of devotees to holy shrines.”

He said all this was done to give a wrong message about Punjab and Punjabis to the nation and the world.

Urging to people to compare all candidates before casting their votes, Majithia said, “On one side you have Sukhwinder Sukhi, who is a doctor and social activist and who has even worked with Shri Kanshi Ram while on the other hand both the AAP and BJP have given their tickets to turncoats.”

He said AAP candidate Sushil Rinku, who was in the Congress party one month back, had urged women to demand Rs 1,000 per month promised to them when the AAP party came to them to solicit their votes for the Jalandhar bypoll. “Now the same man has become the AAP party candidate.”

The former minister also highlighted how the AAP government had given party tickets to criminal elements while giving the example of Jalalabad legislator Jagdeep Goldy Kamboj’s family which was recently involved in a flesh trade extortion case.

