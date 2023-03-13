The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will undertake a joint “Punjab Bachao” programme from March 17 to 24 to “mark the failure” of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on all fronts.

Announcing this here, SAD spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema said a decision to this effect had been taken under the leadership of party President Sukhbir Badal following a meeting with constituency in-charges and senior BSP leadership.

Cheema said the dharnas would be held constituency wise across the state under the theme “AAP Sarkar Da Ikk Saal, Punjab Da Karta Bura Haal”.

He said SAD-BSP workers would submit memorandums to sub-divisional magistrates to highlight “injustices” meted out to Punjabis under AAP dispensation. “We will expose the AAP government on law and order front which has deteriorated to the lowest level ever. Similarly, SAD workers will highlight how the gangster and extortion culture has resulted in flight of industry from the state.”

Cheema said the betrayal of promises made to the women and youth, including providing Rs 1,000 per month to all women, and ensuring jobs for youth would also be highlighted. “So too will the discrimination being meted to Scheduled Castes and disruption of all social welfare benefits, including the old-age pension scheme.”

