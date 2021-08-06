Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Badal on Friday asked Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to present a cash reward of Rs 3 crore to each hockey player from Punjab who were part of the bronze-winning Indian men’s team at the Tokyo Olympics.

In a statement issued here, the SAD chief also asked the Congress government to offer DSP’s post to all the hockey players from the state who represented the country in Tokyo.

He also said that Rs 1 crore should be given to all the athletes from the state who were part of the Indian contingent at the Olympics.

Sukhbir Badal said that it is a great honour that 10 players from the state were part of the men’s hockey team that won the bronze in Tokyo, ending India’s 41-year wait for an Olympic hockey medal.

He said the boys not only brought glory to the state and the country, but their success will also revive the sport in the country.

“The interest of the youth in hockey is set to revive following India’s historic podium finish after 41 years,” he said.

Sukhbir Badal also said that SAD is committed to prioritising hockey, adding that during its 10-year rule in the state, the party had established a large number of astroturfs, besides setting up a world-class hockey stadium in Mohali.

“We will continue in our effort to take hockey forward once we form the government in 2022,” he said, adding, “In case the Congress government does not give enhanced monetory award and a government job to the hockey players, the next SAD-BSP alliance would do the needful.”

–IANS

vg/arm