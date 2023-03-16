INDIA

Sad for country: Kejriwal on CBI’s FIR against Sisodia in FBU case

NewsWire
0
0

After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered an FIR against former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in ‘Feedback Unit (FBU)’ case, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that it was said for the country.

Reacting to the development, Kejriwal alleged that this was the PM’s plan to keep Sisodia in jail for a prolonged period of time.

“PM’s plan is to slap several false cases against Manish and keep him in custody for a long period. Sad for the country!” the Delhi CM tweeted.

The FIR reads that they got a complaint in this respect from the L-G office. After this a preliminary enquiry (PE) was registered.

The CBI had alleged that FBU was created and allegedly used for collecting intelligence related to “political activities of persons, political entities and political issues touching the political interest of AAP”.

20230316-144803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    225 students returned to Punjab from Ukraine so far: Chief Secretary

    Grand Prix Badminton League to be held in a new avatar...

    Allahabad HC’s Chief Justice concerned over delayed justice

    K’taka Cong to protest against move to bring ordinance on Anti-Conversion...