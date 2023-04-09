INDIA

SAD leader Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal joins BJP in Delhi

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former MLA Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal on Sunday joined the BJP in presence of senior party leader and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Other leaders like Tarun Chugh, RP Singh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa were also present on the occasion.

Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal is the son of Charanjit Singh Atwal, the former Speaker of the Punjab Assembly and former Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha.

On Saturday, C R Kesavan, former Congress leader and great grandson of India’s last Governor General C. Rajagopalachari, joined the BJP.

Kesavan, who resigned from the Congress on February 23, had shared his resignation letter on Twitter which read that he could no longer concur with “what the party symbolises, stands for or seeks to propagate”.

In the last three days, Anil Antony, son of veteran Congress leader A. K. Antony, and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy, also in the Congress earlier, have joined the saffron party.

