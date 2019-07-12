SAD rejects CBI closure report in sacrilege cases

Chandigarh, July 16 (IANS) The Shiromani Akal Dal (SAD), here on Tuesday, rejected the closure report by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case of sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib at Bargadi, Punjab, in 2015.

The SAD said it would challenge the closure report and take all legal, constitutional and political measures to get the probe reopened and taken to its logical conclusion.

“The party will not sit idle until the culprits and their masters in the conspiracy are exposed, booked and given exemplary punishment as per the law,” the SAD said in a statement.

At a meeting of the SAD core committee, chaired by party President Sukhbir Singh Badal, it was decided that a party delegation would call on Home Minister Amit Shah to urge him to intervene in the matter for withdrawal of the closure report, said party spokesperson Harcharan Singh Bains.

Stating that he was taken aback by the CBI’s closure report, Badal said he firmly believed that those who committed the sacrilege deserve to be hanged.

