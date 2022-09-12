An audio clip of a purported ‘extortion’ conversation allegedly between AAP Punjab Cabinet Minister Fauja Singh Sarari and his aide Tarsem Lal Kapoor on Monday caught the attention of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which demanded a CBI probe.

The minister-aide can be heard discussing ways to extort money from transporters and officials.

Sarari, who holds Welfare Food Processing and Horticulture departments, has denied the allegations and filed a police complaint.

Demanding a CBI inquiry into the alleged extortion tape, SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia said the minister was caught discussing a plan to trap some officials and extort money from them.

“The OSD (aide) has stated on record that the audio tape is genuine and now it is up to the government to hand over the tape as well as the entire set of allegations against Sarari to the CBI so that they can be probed thoroughly,” Majithia said.

Demanding Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to explain why no action had been taken against Sarari, Majithia said, “In the case of former Health Minister Vijay Kumar Singla, the Chief Minister had asserted that he had seen a video which indicted Singla and that this was why he was sacking him, besides registering a case in the matter.”

The SAD leader said “the Chief Minister as well as AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal should not maintain double standards on corruption”.

He demanded the immediate sacking of Sarari and registration of a criminal case against him.

Asserting that the AAP government had even taken a U-turn in Singla’s case, Majithia said the former minister who had been disowned earlier, was not a regular in all party meetings.

“Moreover, the video on the basis of which he was sacked is yet to be presented in court. He has also not been charge sheeted in the case.”

Majithia also highlighted how Sarari was also involved in illegal mining and this revelation was also in public domain but the AAP government was not taking any action against him.

Answering a media question, Majithia said the government was still bent on shielding those who had publicized the withdrawal of security of famous singer Sidhu Moosewala.

He said no action was being taken in this regard despite a demand from even the late singer’s mother.

Replying to another question, Majithia said “it is clear that the present government has failed on the law and order front and this is why the NIA had conducted raids in the state to strike at those who had links with gangsters”.

