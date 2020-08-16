‘Sadak 2’ trailer third most disliked video in the world

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) “Sadak 2” trailer is third most disliked video in the world and the most disliked YouTube video in India.

“Sadak 2” got 9.04 million dislikes following 11.6 million dislikes for pop star Justin Bieber’s 2010 song “Baby” and the highest 18.2 million (dislikes) for a video posted by YouTube itself, a rewind of the year 2018, according to India Today’s Data Intelligence Unit (DIU), reports BusinessToday.In.

Released on August 12, the trailer of “Sadak 2” has been trolled by many netizens as it is seen by people as a shining example of Bollywood nepotism — a topic which became the talk of the town after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in June.

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s movie stars his daughters Pooja and Alia Bhatt along with Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur, youngest brother of producer Siddharth Roy Kapur.

In July, the Nepometer, an app created by Sushant’s family, had rated “Sadak 2” as 98 per cent nepotistic. Fans of the late Bollywood actor have been actively campaigning on social media for the past few weeks urging everyone to boycott “Sadak 2”.

