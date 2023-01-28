INDIA

Sadhu held for raping a married woman in Gujarat

The Panchmahal rural police on Saturday arrested a sadhu named Ramkrishna Kumar on charges of raping a married woman.

Inspector R.R. Barot said that the victim had lodged a complaint on Friday in which she said that she is married for the last 10 years, but could not conceive. So she was regularly paying visit to the Ram Tekri temple in Timbi ashram, where she came in touch with Krishnakumar, a sadhu, who promised to help her in conceiving a child.”

The victim said that Krishnakumar had called her two to three times in the name of some religious rituals, which will help her conceive. On Friday, the accused had again called the woman on the pretext of some religious ritual, but he raped her when she reached his place.

