Safal to provide tomato puree at Rs 25 per pack in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) To alleviate the problem of shortfall of tomatoes in the city, Safal will provide from Friday tomato puree from all its outlets here at Rs 25 per 200 gram pack.

This pack is equivalent to about 800 grams of tomatoes. Another larger pack of 825 grams priced at Rs 85 will also be made available which is equivalent to about 2.5 kgs.

The stocks have already been moved to all the outlets and the sales will begin from Friday onwards at all booths.

The Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs on Thursday chaired an inter-ministerial meeting to take stock of the rise in prices of tomatoes in some parts of the country including Delhi-NCR.

It was decided during the meeting that tomato producing states will be asked to augment the supply to regions which are in short supply including Delhi to improve availability and moderate prices.

Tomato-producing states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh have been advised to interact with APMCs, traders and transporters to ensure regular supply so that prices normalize.

The Agriculture Ministry informed the committee that supply has been hit due to incessant rains in Maharashtra and Karnataka and the situation will normalise in the next 10 days as monsoon rains are already receding.

