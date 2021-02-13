Safeena Beigh, the wife of former Deputy Chief Minister Muzaffar Hussain Beigh, was on Saturday elected as the chairperson of the Baramulla district development council (DDC).

Safeena Beigh defeated PDP candidate Quratul Bashir for the DDC chairperson’s post. Out of 14 votes, Safeena got 10 while her rival got only 4 votes.

She had fought the DDC elections as an independent candidate despite her husband being a senior leader of the PDP led by former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

Of late, Muzaffar Beigh has been estranged with Mehbooba Mufti over the handling of party affairs by her. Interestingly, Safeena won the DDC chairperson’s election with the support of the Sajad Lone-led People’s Conference.

Sajad Lone had originally fought the DDC elections as a constituent of People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) headed by former Chief Minister and National Cnference President Farooq Abdullah.

Sajad Lone later parted ways with the PAGD over differences which emerged during the DDC elections between him and the NC leadership.

–IANS

sq/arm