Safety advisory issued for sex offender living in Mississauga

Peel police issued a safety advisory notifying the public of a sex offender’s release in the Mississauga area.

Police said Joseph Faulkner, 30, will reside in the Dundas Street West and Confederation Parkway area of Mississauga.

Faulkner’s convictions relate to sexual offending and breaching related conditions. He is subject to numerous conditions, including not being in the presence of any children under the age of 16 unless accompanied by a responsible adult approved by his parole supervisor.
However, police say that he is at an elevated risk of re-offending and they will be monitoring his activities within the community.

The public are advised to use caution if they encounter Faulkner. Parents should also be mindful of their children’s activities and aware of the individuals they associate with.

Although Joseph Faulkner presents a safety risk, police is reminding the public that his rights are guaranteed under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and will be protected if they are infringed upon.

