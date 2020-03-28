Safety instructions for air cargo operations issued

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) The Centre on Monday issued safety guidelines for air cargo operations amid the outbreak of Covid-19.

Aviation regulator DGCA came out with a circular which was “issued for precautions to be taken by all agencies and personnel working in the transportation of goods by air”.

“All personnel involved with cargo operations to be made aware of the importance of ensuring adequate distance at all workstations. Shift incharge of airports, packaging and handling centre shall ensure the same,” the circular said.

“All personnel dealing with cargo operations will be provided with personal protective equipment like masks, gloves etc.”

Besides, the circular mandated that all agencies shall ensure repeated disinfection of common working areas at timely intervals.

At present, no domestic or international passenger flight operations are allowed, but cargo operations have been permitted to continue.

