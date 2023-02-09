Meghalaya BJP Vice-President Bernard N Marak, who is contesting against Chief Minister and National President of the ruling National People’s Party (NPP), Conrad K Sangma in the South Tura constituency, has said that the BJP is not against Christians or any religion.

Marak, a militant leader-turned-politician, on Thursday added that there is no substance to the allegations against the saffron party that the BJP is “anti-Christian”.

He said that the BJP is against corruption like a genuine Christian.

Meghalaya and two other northeastern states — Mizoram and Nagaland are Christian- dominated states while there are a majority number of Christians living in the remaining northeastern states.

Marak added that the BJP election manifesto highlighted equal opportunities to all sections of the society irrespective of caste, creed, religion, culture and tribes.

“It is under this ideology that the party has been able to reach out to every person and every voter in the community. The programmes and objectives of the BJP government at the Centre are considered to cater to all the citizens of the country living in urban and rural areas,” he said.

Marak cited the example of Nagaland where BJP is an important ally of the state government and there had been no confrontation among the people with regard to the matter in any part of the state.

He added that the party does not interfere into the lifestyles and culture which includes the food habits of the people of Nagaland.

The Indian government has extended lots of projects through the Ministry of Minority Affairs to strengthen local infrastructure and traditional establishments in the state, he said.

Marak added that in Meghalaya, BJP is an ally of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government and with the initiative of the party leaders and functionaries the state received various projects from the Central government.

“Benefits of the projects and schemes have been distributed fairly without any bias or prejudice. Never have beneficiaries been asked about their religion or caste while providing benefits of the schemes,” he said.

The relationship between the BJP and the NPP, which leads the MDA coalition government, soured due to various reasons, especially since Marak was arrested on July 25 last year for allegedly running a ‘brothel’.

After a few months in jail, Marak was released on bail.

The BJP despite being a partner of the NPP, has fielded candidates in all the 60 seats in Meghalaya, which goes to polls on February 27.

20230210-004005