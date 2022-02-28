ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

SAG Awards 2022: ‘Ted Lasso’ cast accepts ‘Best Comedy Cast’ honour remotely

By NewsWire
Sports comedy drama show “Ted Lasso” took home the award for best comedy series ensemble at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday.

The series was nominated alongside the ensembles of “The Great”, “Hacks”, “The Kominsky Method” and “Only Murders in the Building”.

When the series was announced as the winner, the cast, who appeared virtually, could be shown immediately celebrating. Holding the award, star Hannah Waddingham expressed gratitude for the honour, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

“Even though we’re a complete gaggle of idiots, we’re so appreciative. Thank you so so much and we wish we were there with you,” she said.

She also thanked Apple and Warner Bros. as well as co-star Juno Temple, who was in attendance at the award show.

“Juno Temple! We love you,” Waddingham said.

Going into the ceremony, “Ted Lasso” was among the top TV nominees, scoring five nominations. Earlier, Sudeikis won a SAG Award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series.

The SAG Awards win marks another honour for the series which became a breakout hit. In 2021, the Apple TV+ series won a total of 11 Emmys, including acting prizes for Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein and Waddingham, as well as its first series prize ever for outstanding comedy.

The series, created by Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly and Bill Lawrence, stars Sudeikis as an American football coach who moves to the UK to manage a British soccer team.

Sudeikis closed a deal for a third season of the series, with filming currently underway.

20220228-075802

