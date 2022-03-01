‘Sagar Parikrama’ from March 5 to showcase marine fisheries sector wealth

The world’s single largest ecosystem, covering nearly three-fourths of the earth’s surface, oceans are vital to the economies, security, and livelihoods of lakhs of communities in India that has a coastline of 8,118 km, spanning nine states and four Union Territories, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The Centre said that it is in the forefront in transforming the fisheries sector to formulate fisheries management plans along with regulatory framework towards effective fisheries governance to ensure sustainable and responsible development through an ecosystem approach.

Now, an evolutionary journey of ‘Sagar Parikrama’ is envisaged across the coastal belt demonstrating solidarity with all fisherfolk, fish farmers, and stakeholders concerned as a spirit of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, a release from the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said.

The journey of ‘Sagar Parikrama’ shall focus on sustainable balance between the utilizstion of marine fisheries resources for food security of nation and livelihoods of coastal fisher communities and protection of marine ecosystems, it said.

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala will inaugurate the programme on March 5. The first leg shall start from Gujarat’s Mandvi and end at the state’s Porbandar on March 6.

It will be organised by the Department of Fisheries under the Union Ministry and the National Fisheries Development Board along with Gujarat’s Department of Fisheries, the Indian Coast Guard, the Fishery Survey of India, the Gujarat Maritime Board, and fishermen representatives.

The Parikrama, a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, is an endeavour to know the problems of coastal fisherfolk. It will be organised in other districts of Gujarat and other State/UTs in subsequent phases.

It will be accompanied by the state fisheries officials, fishermen representatives, fish-farmers entrepreneurs, stakeholders, professionals, officials, and scientists from across the nation.

During the event, certificates/sanctions related to Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada scheme (PMMSY), KCC, and state schemes will be awarded to the progressive fishermen, especially costal fishermen, fishers and fish farmers, young fishery entrepreneurs etc., the release added.

