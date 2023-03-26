The model of united Left Font-Congress alliance, which worked wonders in the polls in the recently concluded bypoll for Sagardighi Assembly constituency in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, tasted similar success in another local body election in yet another ruling party stronghold.

In election for the Haldia Dock Institute at the port town of Haldia in East Midnapore district of West Bengal, the results for which was announced on late Saturday evening, the Left Front-Congress alliance had virtually swept the polls leaving the ruling Trinamool Congress and principal opposition BJP empty-handed.

As the results were announced, it was revealed that the candidates affiliated to the alliance of the trade union of CPI(M) and Congress emerged as victors in all the 19 positions in the said election. Neither Trinamool Congress nor BJP could emerge as victor for a single position.

Haldia Dock Institute is actually an organisation run by the employees of Haldia Dock Complex under the Kolkata Port Trust. The elections for its office-bearers take place at an interval of every two years. To recall, just two years ago in the same election, the Trinamool Congress candidates won the majority of the posts of office-bearers.

Political analysts feel that first the results of the Sagardighi bypoll and then that of Haldia Dock Institute is a subtle signal of slow resurrection of the alliance in the power game which is no more restricted to the bipolar contest between the Trinamool Congress and BJP.

Local CPI(M) leader from Haldia Biman Kumar Mistri told newspersons that in the Haldia Dock Institute they applied the Sagardighi model of campaigning against both the BJP and Trinamool Congress.

“The results had been positive. All efforts of the ruling parties at the Centre and the state failed in front of united opposition. In the coming days as well, we will go ahead with the same model,” he said.

