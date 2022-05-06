The Sagarmala project will diversify and expand the scope of tourism and economic opportunities in Goa, while the state’s share in India’s exports will also rise, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

He made the statement at the Sagarmala apex committee meeting, presided by over by Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in New Delhi.

“Fruitful deliberations took place in the meeting regarding progress of the Sagarmala Project. Made my submission for inclusion of Institutions like National Institute of Oceanography, National Institute for Polar and Ocean Research, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, etc for increasing the scope and research driven approach towards the implementation of the project

“The Seaplane, Small Aircraft Operations proposed by the Civil Aviation Minister shall enhance tourismpPotential in Goa. It will diversify and expand the scope of tourism and economic opportunities in Goa. Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi’s vision is leading India towards the port-led development with the Sagarmala Project,” the Chief Minister’s Office cited Sawant as saying.

According to officials, the Goa government foresees creating around 1,000 direct and indirect job opportunities, under this project, while locals will get good scope to venture into business.

