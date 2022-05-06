INDIA

Sagarmala will expand scope of tourism, economic opportunities: Goa CM

NewsWire
0
0

The Sagarmala project will diversify and expand the scope of tourism and economic opportunities in Goa, while the state’s share in India’s exports will also rise, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

He made the statement at the Sagarmala apex committee meeting, presided by over by Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in New Delhi.

“Fruitful deliberations took place in the meeting regarding progress of the Sagarmala Project. Made my submission for inclusion of Institutions like National Institute of Oceanography, National Institute for Polar and Ocean Research, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, etc for increasing the scope and research driven approach towards the implementation of the project

“The Seaplane, Small Aircraft Operations proposed by the Civil Aviation Minister shall enhance tourismpPotential in Goa. It will diversify and expand the scope of tourism and economic opportunities in Goa. Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi’s vision is leading India towards the port-led development with the Sagarmala Project,” the Chief Minister’s Office cited Sawant as saying.

According to officials, the Goa government foresees creating around 1,000 direct and indirect job opportunities, under this project, while locals will get good scope to venture into business.

20220506-230956

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Karnataka CM getting benefit of doubt from public

    Mumbai Police book actor, others for driving former Mr. India to...

    Hailstorm, rain bring down mercury in Rajasthan, farmers worried

    We are ‘triumphant Telangana’, says KTR