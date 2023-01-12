The shares of Sah Polymers made their premium debut on the bourses, listing at Rs 85.

Engaged in manufacturing and selling of polypropylene (PP)/high-density polyethylene (HDPE) flexible intermediate bulk containers (FIBC) bags, woven sacks, HDPE/PP woven fabrics, and woven polymer-based products, Sah Polymers shares made its debut on the exchanges to close at a 37.31 per cent premium to its issue price.

The scrip listed Rs 85 per share on both BSE and NSE, a premium of 30.77 per cent. The company’s share price closed at Rs 89.25 per share on the BSE and NSE, a 37.31 per cent premium.

The issue, with a face value of Rs 10 per equity share, consists of a fresh issue of 102,00,000 equity shares, with no offer for sale component.

