On the occasion of International Day of Yoga, IANS spoke to Pradeep Chauhan, Vice Chairman, The Life Eternal Trust, Delhi, who spoke about another aspect of yoga which is through Kundalini awakening.

He said that Sahaj Yoga is biggest gift to humanity and lakhs of people benefited from it. Here are excerpts from the interview:

Q. You are practising Sahaj Yoga for many years. How do you view the transformation?

A. Sahaj Yoga is nothing but awakening of Kundalini which is the storehouse of power and a primordial mother. As a primordial mother, she gives you self-realisation, she nourishes you and you get the state of thoughtless awareness.

Sahaj Yoga is the biggest gift of Her Holiness Mataji Shri Nirmala Devi to mankind. Personally, I have seen complete transformation in myself and on a daily basis we are observing how people from all walks of life are benefited by Sahaj Yoga.

Q. How can one attain self-realisation? What is the process?

A. Sahaj Yoga is a universal religion. We have Kundalini which is our own and personal and she is our primordial mother or we can say mother from ages. She knows everything about us. For awakening, we don’t have to do anything but just request the god you worship – from any religion or country – to give you self-realisation and you instantly get it.

After that you are in the state of Nirvichar Samadhi or thoughtless awareness. Once we are in the state of thoughtless awareness, we are connected to the all pervading power of god. Then he takes over and that is the beginning of spirituality.

Q. You said this is the gift of Her Holiness Mataji Shri Nirmala Devi. She was an Indian and follower of Hindu religion. Can a Muslim, Jew or Christian follow it without any hesitation?

A. As I said, this is a universal religion. We have our own Kundalini and this Kundalini passes through our seven chakras. These chakras are evolved during different stages of human evolution and represent different deities. Universally, human being is one with one Kundalini and seven chakras. Bifurcation of religion happened in different stages of human lives and we never consolidated our religious knowledge to understand that every region is same. But time has come when we should take this forward and use it for our benefit and the benefit of the whole world.

Q. How the world can get the benefit of Sahaj Yoga?

A. Sahaj Yoga gives you peace, forces you to love another person automatically. When you are peaceful and want to love another human being, where is the fight? Today, we are fighting for our territorial rights, airspace, waterways and disruption in others’ lives is the main purpose. World over, security agencies are funding different people to create disruptions but in gain you are not getting anything. Sahaj Yoga is the only solution for world peace, inner peace and emancipation of human being.

Q. Does Sahaj Yoga cure mental and physical diseases also?

A. Once Kundalini is awakened, we become one with divine and divine takes over. The immediate impact is that the mind becomes peaceful and the human being comes into balance. Your nervous system reacts positively to this awakening. With this peace you can sleep better, think better and behave positively. All three are important components of human life and affects home, society, country and the world. Inner peace is important prerequisite for peace in the world.

Q. You said this is a universal religion. This is practised only in India or globally people are doing this?

A. Sahaj Yoga is practised all over the world. More than 100 countries are following Sahaj Yoga. In India alone, we have 1,200 Sahaj Yoga centres and almost five lakh people are following this. They are spreading this message of love and peace to the whole world.

This year is the 100th birthday celebration year of Her Holiness Mataji Nirmala Devi and celebrations have already been launched for a year, named as Shri Adi Shakti Mahotsav Varsh. During this we will tell people about the Kundalini awakening and all over the world we will go to the public to tell them about this hidden power in us.

On March 19, 2023, we will hold a big public programme in Delhi with lakhs of people and we are hopeful that millions will get their self-realisation. Today is an important day when India is celebrating Yoga Day. We have also informed people about this beautiful gift of Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi to mankind.

Q. This is free or we have to pay something? And it involves some kind of pain or any other thing which is uncomfortable?

A. This is an immediate process and happens instantly provided you have pure desire. Sahaj Yoga practice and Kundalini awakening is absolutely free and easy. Sahaj Yoga tells you the importance of collectivity and one day you realise that you have a much bigger world where there is no Indo-Pak, Indo-China or US-Russia tension.

Sahaj Yogis from all countries are meeting with love and staying together for many days. They meditate to achieve one common goal. To know more about it, you can visit our website – www.nirmaldham.org – or visit our centres both in India and other parts of the world.

