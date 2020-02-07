Sahapedia’s third edition of IHWF till February 29

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Sahapedia, in partnership with UNESCO New Delhi, is back with the third edition of its award-winning, multi-city India Heritage Walk Festival (IHWF).

Supported by NMDC, InterGlobe Foundation, Airbnb and Tata Technologies, the festival, which commenced on February 1, will be held till February 29, offering immersive experiences and local narratives to the participants.

The third edition features over 140 experiences in 44 cities and over 65 local-level partners, including Heritage and Art Walks Kolkata, the Kerala History Museum, Centre for Public History, Heritage Haryana, Walkaround India, The Sculpture Park, Sarmaya, Godrej Culture Lab, Culture Con, Victoria Memorial Hall, Access for ALL and National Rail Museum.

Vaibhav Chauhan, Festival Director (IHWF) and Secretary, Sahapedia, said: “The focus this year has been to encourage and increase different forms of engagement with interesting and important heritage spaces, while also ensuring that these spaces are made accessible to various audience groups.

“These efforts have also been specially directed towards those groups for whom engagement programmes in heritage spaces are commonly unavailable, such as children, the differently-abled, and those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

“We have also curated special walks and events with specific user groups in mind, such as students, travellers, local residents and professional groups such as photographers and conservationists.”

