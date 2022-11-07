Sahara Warriors have emerged winners of the prestigious Umaid Bhawan Palace Sir Pratap Singh Cup (14-goal) Polo tournament, defeating Jindal Panther by 11 goals to 8 in the final played at Jaipur Polo Ground here.

In a thrilling game played on Sunday evening, the final of one of the showpiece events of the Delhi Fall Polo season 2022 lived up to the expectations of the thousands of polo enthusiasts gathered at the Jaipur Polo Ground with Sahara Warriors retaining the title they won last year.

Leading South African player Chris Mackenzie, who has a handicap of seven, scored 10 of the 11 goals his side slotted home in the six-chukker final, with Daniel Otamendi being the other goal-scorer for the side.

For the Jindal Panther, Nicolas Sivori scored four goals and looked dangerous in the initial chukkers, but once Mackenzie got going there was no way Sahara Warriors were going to lose the match. Mariano Reigal scored two goals, while Indian veterans Simran Sherigll and Adhiraj Singh scored a goal each for Jindal Panther.

Mare Rapper was judged the ‘Best Polo Pony’ and Mackenzie adjudged the Most Valuable Player. Maharaja Gajsingh of Jodhpur gave away the prizes and trophy to the players.

India Sotheby’s International Realty Indian Masters Polo Championship (14-goal) polo tournament will commence from November 9.

20221107-135603