Sahher Bambba to team-up with B-Praak, Dhvani Bhanushali for music videos

Actress Sahher Bambba has signed on two major music videos this year, One being a B-Praak song with Emraan Hashmi, and the other one being a collaboration with the playback singer Dhvani Bhanushali.

The titles of the two songs are still under wraps.

Commenting on the two projects Sahher said, ‘I am beyond thrilled for both of these amazing opportunities in the music space this year. Being associated with such noted and respectable names like B-Praak and Dhvani Bhanushali is a huge achievement for any newcomer and I consider myself to be extremely lucky to have gotten these wonderful opportunities.”

She additionally said that it’s a dream come true for her to perform alongside Emraan, who is known for his hit musical streak, “Not to forget, starring opposite the undisputed king of Bollywood’s music universe, Emraan Hashmi in one of them is like a dream come true as I have been a huge fan of all his songs growing up and I can’t recall even one song that featured him which wasn’t a chart-buster. Look forward to maintaining this streak with both my songs!”

Sahher was last seen in rom-com series ‘Dil Bekaraar’ which was based on Anuja Chauhan’s novel ‘Those Pricey Thakur Girls’.

