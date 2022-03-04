ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Sahher Bambba to team-up with B-Praak, Dhvani Bhanushali for music videos

By NewsWire
0
0

Actress Sahher Bambba has signed on two major music videos this year, One being a B-Praak song with Emraan Hashmi, and the other one being a collaboration with the playback singer Dhvani Bhanushali.

The titles of the two songs are still under wraps.

Commenting on the two projects Sahher said, ‘I am beyond thrilled for both of these amazing opportunities in the music space this year. Being associated with such noted and respectable names like B-Praak and Dhvani Bhanushali is a huge achievement for any newcomer and I consider myself to be extremely lucky to have gotten these wonderful opportunities.”

She additionally said that it’s a dream come true for her to perform alongside Emraan, who is known for his hit musical streak, “Not to forget, starring opposite the undisputed king of Bollywood’s music universe, Emraan Hashmi in one of them is like a dream come true as I have been a huge fan of all his songs growing up and I can’t recall even one song that featured him which wasn’t a chart-buster. Look forward to maintaining this streak with both my songs!”

Sahher was last seen in rom-com series ‘Dil Bekaraar’ which was based on Anuja Chauhan’s novel ‘Those Pricey Thakur Girls’.

20220304-160604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.