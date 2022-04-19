ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sahil Anand to star in Bhojpuri web show ‘Saiyaan Magan Pehelwani Mein’

Actor Sahil Anand who’s known for being equally active in both TV as well as Bollywood is all geared up for his next project, which is a Bhojpuri web show titled ‘Saiyaan Magan Pehelwani Mein’.

The actor opened up about his love for acting and his role in the web show.

Talking about signing up for the web show he said: “I was hesitant before taking this up because I did not know the language. But I as an actor would want to be a part of all the content made in all the languages. All the big actors have been a part of Bhojpuri cinema like Amitabh Bachchan sir or Dharmendra ji! I as an actor would want to see myself everywhere.”

Sahil debuted his career with the reality show ‘Roadies 4’ and was also part of ‘Bigg Boss 10’ as a celebrity contestant.

When asked about his role in the web show, he added: “I am playing a simple Bihari guy who wants to marry his girlfriend but her father has a condition of first proving it to him by becoming the wrestling champion of Bihar. It is a very comical show, but I am not doing any comedy. The character is very serious, but the audiences are going to have a ball while watching it.”

