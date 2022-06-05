ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sahil Phull visits his hometown after completing the shoot of ‘Dosti Anokhi’

Actor Sahil Phull, who was seen playing the role of protagonist Kashi in TV show ‘Dosti Anokhi’, visited his hometown in Jammu and Kashmir after wrapping up the shoot of the show.

He says: “I didn’t find time to spend with my family. So, after wrapping up my shoot I planned to visit my hometown to see my family and friends in Jammu. And it was my nephew Samira’s first birthday too. So I surprised my family and also enjoyed a great ‘me time’.”

Sahil continues to say he’s fond of food cooked by his mom.

“I’m a foodie and since my childhood I’ve been so fond of food cooked by my mom. She is also aware of it. I feel visiting my hometown has helped me to overcome the emotional feeling that I had for my show going off all of sudden.”

Sahil is also known for featuring in shows like ‘Piya Rangrezz’, ‘Kaatelal & Sons’, ‘Uttaran’, ‘Haiwaan: The Monster’ among others.

He adds: “As my show has gone off air, and it’s end for a journey of playing Kashi. I’m sure with the end of this journey I will have a new start too. So after spending a beautiful time along with my people here, I’m looking forward to another new beginning and exploring new opportunities.”

The show that also stars popular actors like Rajendra Gupta and Sushmita Mukherjee was launched on February 7 and is going off air on June 10.

