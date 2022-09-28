The Jammu and Kashmir Olympic Association has appointed Sahil Raina and Tanveer Ahmad Chowdhury from the border districts of Poonch and Rajouri as liaison officers for the 36th National Games to be held in Gujarat.

Tanveer Ahmed Chowdhury, currently serving as Assistant Physical Director at Government PG College Rajouri, is a national level yoga athlete and trainer for over a decade. He is also the Joint Secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir Olympic Association. This will be his fifth participation in the national games under various categories.

Sahil Raina is a former national cyclist who has also been part of the Jammu and Kashmir Cycling Association.

He is doing his duties as Physical Education Teacher in Sports Department and currently posted in Govt High School Dalugara, Education Zone Dongi, Rajouri District. There are also C officers.

