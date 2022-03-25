The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has clarified about the claim by Olympic bronze medallist on the non-availability of a personal physiotherapist as he builds up for upcoming events this season.

Bajrang PUnia, who won a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics last year despite suffering an injury, has recently recuperated from that injury and is at a camp for training and competitions.

In a release, SAI said Punia has sent proposals to TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) requesting for the assistance of a personal physiotherapist – Dr. Anand Kumar who is currently employed by the Indian Railways.

It clarified that the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) had forwarded his request to SAI but the request could not be fulfilled as Indian Railways, with whom Dr. Anand Kumar is employed, did not release him. The release claimed that SAI had written a letter to Railways Sports Promotion Board for the release and attachment of Dr. Anand Kumar with Punia.

SAI also claimed that with RSPB not relenting, WFI made selected two physiotherapists and visited SAI Centre, Sonepat on a trial basis. “But Bajrang denied to taking their services. The WFI with the approval of SAI has also provided two physiotherapists at STC, Sonepat where the National Camp is going on,” the SAI release said.

SAI claimed that it had provided a personal physiotherapist pre-Olympics and also assisted him during his rehabilitation with the help of the Central Athlete Injury Management System (CAIMS) and he recommended rehabilitation sessions for recovery.

