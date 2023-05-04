ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sai Dharam Tej-starrer ‘Virupaksha’ to be released in theatres in Hindi on May 5

NewsWire
0
2

The Telugu movie ‘Virupaksha’, which stars Sai Dharam Tej and Samyukta Menon, is set to have a theatrical release in Hindi circuits on Friday, May 5.

Looking at the positive response to the film in the Telugu-speaking states, the makers have decided to roll out the Hindi version as well.

Directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, ‘Virpaksha’ is a mystery horror film. ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ helmer Sukumar, who is now busy with the production of the Allu Arjun-starrer sequel, has penned the film’s screenplay.

‘Virupaksha’ collected close to Rs 70 crore in the Telugu-speaking states. It collected Rs 62.5 crore in its first seven days, according to trade expert Ramesh Bala. The film has been produced by BVSN Prasad and Manish Shah.

The Telugu film had its theatrical release on April 21. The digital and satellite rights of the film have been acquired by Netflix and Star Maa, respectively.

20230504-163003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mohit Chadda: Viewers want global content irrespective of where it is...

    Aishwarya Rai: “I braved and stepped out for ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, but...

    Arjun Rampal’s ‘London Files’ character impacted him personally

    Kamna Pathak draws attention to gender equity on International Women’s Day