Sai Dharam Tej to star in a mystical thriller

Hyderabad, Aug 14 (IANS) Southern star Sai Dharam Tej will be seen in a mystical thriller film directed by debutant Karthik Varma Dandu. The untitled project is his 15th film.

Sai Dharam Tej made the announcement on Instagram and also shared the poster of the upcoming movie. The poster features a pentagram with an eye popping out in the middle.

“Trying a new genre is always exciting. That too in association with one of my favorite movie maker Sukumar garu makes it all the more special. #SDT15 is a mystical thriller produced by @svccofficial and @SukumarWritings. Directed by @karthik.dandu8,” he wrote.

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi’s nephew Sai Dharam Tej made his acting debut with “Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham”. He was then seen in films like “Rey”, “Subramanyam For Sale”, “Supreme”, “Thikka”, “Winner”, “Tej, I Love You” and “Prati Roju Pandage” among others.

He will next be seen in “Solo Brathuke So Better”, directed by Subbu and co-starring Nabha Natesh. The film’s release got postponed due to the Covid pandemic.

–IANS

dc/vnc