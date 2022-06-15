ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Sai Pallavi reveals interesting tidbits about her next film ‘Gargi’

Sai Pallavi, who rose to prominence after starring in Malayalam film ‘Premam,’ is now one of Telugu’s most popular heroines.

During the promotional tour for ‘Virata Parvam’, Sai Pallavi shares interesting tidbits about her upcoming films as well as her professional insights.

“My forthcoming film ‘Gargi’ was shot during the pandemic in Tamil. It’s as personal to me as ‘Virata Parvam’. It’s a brand new narrative that will surprise all”, Sai Pallavi revealed. ‘Gargi’ is an upcoming Kannada movie written and directed by Gautham Ramachandran.

Speaking about her Kollywood movies, Sai Pallavi said, “In Tamil, I’ve agreed to star opposite Sivakarthikeyan in a new film”.

“Reading scripts is something I really enjoy doing. Every day, I do it. I’ll definitely do it if a good web series comes along”, the ‘Fidaa’ actress expressed.

Despite the admirable craze she has, this leading lady is quite particular about the stories she chooses. “I don’t mind having breaks in my work if my filmography is good. It will find me if a story is meant for me”, Sai Pallavi said.

Sai Pallavi plays ‘Vennela’ in ‘Virata Parvam’, which has Rana Daggubati in one of the lead roles.

