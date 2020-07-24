SAI panel terms boxers’ protocol break unintentional, to resume training

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) The enquiry instituted by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) into the alleged breach of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) at NSNIS Patiala by three boxers, has been completed. The enquiry committee headed by Rohit Bharadwaj, Secretary, SAI, has submitted the final report of the enquiry.

The enquiry committee has found deviations in implementation of SAI’s SOP by the local administration of NSNIS Patiala and has recommended corrective measures to ensure that guidelines of the SOP are strictly followed in all SAI centres where elite athletes bound for Tokyo Olympics are training.

Based on recommendation of the committee, it has been decided:

Strict implementation of quarantine norms of the state government, SOP and guidelines otherwise issued. These are to be implemented without exception.

An education programme for athlete and coaches about quarantine norms SOP be undertaken during the time of entry into the centre, upon completion of quarantine.

Conduct of regular awareness programmes for all stakeholders.

Nomination of a dedicated officer to supervise the camps. All information and decisions regarding SOP to flow to coaches and athletes through this officer, to ensure clarity.

It has also been decided that a weekly review will be held with members of the Covid task force and Hygiene Officer of every centre, beginning with NSNIS Patiala and NCOE Bangalore, on an immediate basis.

As per the report, during the enquiry, the boxers admitted that they have breached the quarantine protocol. Enquiry has found that it was not an intentional breach, but lack of awareness on the part of the boxers about the quarantine rules that they were required to follow.

All elite athletes are national assets and are role models for the Nation. Athletes are conscious of the fact that they are setting example for others. However, above being unusual circumstances where all quarantine and SOP rules are new to athletes, it has been decided that they will resume training at the camp.

Boxing, weightlifting and athletics training of Olympic-bound athletes is underway in NSNIS Patiala.

–IANS

bbh/