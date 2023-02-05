Shooters at the national camp, currently in progress at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range (DKSSR) in the national capital region, have decided to continue to stay put at the hotels where they have been accommodated and not move to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) hostel at the shooting range.

The shooters on Sunday informed SAI and the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) that they were comfortable at the hotels and are happy with the arrangements.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), on Sunday, reviewed the preparations of the national shooting squad ahead of the Cairo International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol scheduled to begin from February 17, 2023.

The current camp, which began on February 3, is the first full camp of the year for the Rifle and Pistol squad and is being conducted under a globally acclaimed foreign High-Performance Director (HPD), besides expert foreign coaches. It is a first of its kind where all aspects of technical training, mental conditioning, sports science and physiotherapy have been taken into account, to prepare the shooters not only for the busy upcoming international season but also begin preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympics, the NRAI informed in a release on Sunday.

In this regard, SAI officials visited the squad hotels on Saturday and also undertook a virtual meeting with coaches and athletes on Sunday, to ascertain their comfort with the facilities provided.

At the meeting, the shooters informed that their stay was comfortable and the quality of food was also good. SAI also offered the shooters to be shifted to the Dr. KSSR hostel, but the shooters have categorically stated that their stay was comfortable at the hotel and that they would continue their accommodation in the hotels provided. A report on the review was also submitted by Ronak Pandit, chief national coach, pistol, on behalf of the NRAI.

While concurring with the views expressed by SAI post the review, the NRAI also stated that this was the first time that the world’s best SCAT simulators were being used for every individual athlete to ensure the best possible technical training. World-renowned Canadian Sports Psychologist Dr. Pierre Beauchamp, who is also the HPD and a team of four-five psychologists were also taking care of the mental aspects of the game, the release said.

The best use of sports science, quality nutrition, fitness and modern physiotherapy involving expert foreign coaches, experts on sports psychology, physios, nutritionists and fitness trainers were being made, to ensure that the shooters are prepared in the best possible manner.

The Rifle/Pistol National Coaching camp for 84 shooters (44 men and 40 women), 12 coaches, two foreign coaches, one High-Performance Director and nine support staff will go on till February 14.

20230205-202001