ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIALIFESTYLE

Sai Tamhankar to host ‘Postcards from Maharashtra’ on National Geographic

NewsWire
0
0

From checking out the state’s variety of cuisines to exploring its places of worship, forts, and historical monuments, the seven-part series ‘Postcards from Maharashtra’ gave the actress and show host Sai Tamhankar new insights into the people and culture of her state.

Sai was seen most recently in Subhash Ghai’s crime thriller ‘Black & White’. She made her Marathi cinema debut with ‘Sanai Chaughade’ and appeared in the Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Ghajini’ as well.

Talking about hosting the series, she said: “Through this opportunity, I got a chance to experience and rekindle my love for the mystic beauty, palatable delicacies, and the rich Marathi culture like a traveller. Being part of the series made me feel proud to be a Marathi Mulgi and this series will always own a special place in my heart.”

Through the series, Sai will be seen talking about the ancient caves of Elephanta, UNESCO heritage sites in Aurangabad, and the temples of Pune and Nashik. Apart from exploring different places, forts, and temples, the audience will also get to see the host enjoying the local food of Maharashtra.

‘Postcards from Maharashtra’ will be starting on December 29 on the National Geographic channel in India.

20221228-181003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vanessa Hudgens: I’m a big Jonathan Larson fan

    Anupam Kher has a fear of flying, reveals ‘Uunchai’ co-star Boman...

    Writing ‘Drama Queen’ was a kind of catharsis: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi

    I completed the script of ‘Jiivi 2’ in 2 days: Director...