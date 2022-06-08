INDIASPORTS

SAI terminates contract of cycling coach

The Sports Authority of India on Wednesday terminated the contract of the cycling coach for his alleged inappropriate behaviour with a national level cyclist during a foreign exposure trip in Slovenia.

SAI had constituted an enquiry committee to hear the case of a cyclist’s complaint against a coach of inappropriate behaviour during a foreign trip which was organised by the Cycling Federation of India.

The committee has submitted its preliminary report on Wednesday and Prima facie the case is established and the allegations of the athlete are found to be true.

The coach who was hired on recommendation of the Cycling Federation of India had a contract with the Sports Authority of India. Following the report, SAI has terminated the contact of the coach with immediate effect.

