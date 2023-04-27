For the families who returned from troubled Sudan on Thursday it was a moment of joy to have arrived here safely, but for Saibella Albert and her daughter, life has come to a standstill.

Saibella Albert’s husband, Albert Augustine was killed during an exchange of fire between paramilitary forces and the Sudanese Army in Khartoum.

She along with her daughter was on a holiday with her husband in Khartoum when the firing broke out.

He fell to a stray bullet while he was speaking over his mobile phone.

Augustine, an ex-serviceman, had joined a private company in Khartoum as a security officer seven months ago.

His body is expected to be airlifted soon, according to sources in the Ministry of External Affairs.

At the airport, other rescued Indians were rejoicing their safety, Saibella and her daughter were sitting motionless in the vehicle provided by the Minister of External Affairs which will to take them to their home in Kannur.

Those rescued said that if it were not for the efforts of the Indian government and the timely help they gave, they would not have been able to return.

“We have been there for 18 years and such a thing is happening for the first time. We did get help from the local community also. We are extremely happy that the Indian government acted quickly,” said a family which landed in Thiruvananthapuram.

In the coming days more Keralaites are also expected to arrive.

