Actor Salim Diwan, who was last seen in the film “Bollywood Diaries”, is now part of the short film “Quran”. The short film talks about grave issues faced by the Islamic community across the globe. It talks about racial attacks against the community.

Salim said he was on board as soon as he heard the story.”When I first heard the script, I immediately said yes! The stigma faced by Muslims has always been a collateral damage of the actions performed by the terrorists in the name of Allah, but that is not the truth,” he said.

The actor said violence is not propagated in the Quran.

“No religion would teach violence and nowhere in the Quran, is it written that those who do not follow Islam should be killed. Therefore, I’d like to emphasise on this fact that these terrorists who call themselves the protectors of Islam actually do not have any religion and they certainly do not preach Islam,” he said.

Salim adds that he wants to change the way the community is perceived through the film.

“Through this short film, I want to desensitise the toxic perception that people have about Islam and Muslims because believe me, I’m a Muslim and I hate violence,” he said.

“Quran” is now streaming on YouTube on the official channel of Rehab Pictures Pvt. Ltd.

