Saiee M Manjrekar to star opposite Ram Pothineni in untitled film

Actress Saiee M Manjrekar, who is known for her work in films like ‘Dabangg 3’ and ‘Major’, will be soon seen opposite ‘iSmart Shankar’ star Ram Pothineni in the upcoming yet-to-be-titled film. She will essay the pivotal role of a wealthy, well-educated girl who gets caught up in a family feud.

The film is currently under production.

Talking about her experience of working on the film, the actress said, “Working on this film has been an incredible journey for me. The character I play is complex and multi-layered, which is always a challenge as an actor”.

She credited her director and co-actors for helping her up to carve her character in the film as she further mentioned, “But with the guidance of our director and my co-stars, I’ve been able to bring her to life in a way that I hope will resonate with audiences. I’m grateful for the opportunity and can’t wait for everyone to see the final product”.

Saiee, who made her Hindi film debut with the 2019 Salman Khan-starrer film ‘Dabangg 3’, garnered appreciation for her part in the tri-lingual biopic ‘Major’ in which she starred opposite Adivi Sesh. The film was based on the life of India’s national hero, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who laid his life in the service of the nation as he valiantly fought against the terrorists during the 26/11 attacks of Mumbai in Taj Hotel.

Meanwhile, Saiee also has another film in the pipeline titled ‘Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay’ in which she will share the screen with ‘Lahore’ hitmaker Guru Randhawa.

