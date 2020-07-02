Saif gets trolled for claiming he is a victim of nepotism

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) Saif Ali Khan declared in an interview that he has been a victim of nepotism, but he only ended up being a target of memes and tolls in social media.

“Nepotism in its purest form is something that even I have been a victim of… I am not going to take names but somebody’s dad has rung up and said don’t take him, take him in the movie. All that happens and it has happened to me,” Saif Ali Khan said in an interview with The New Indian Express.

However, the comment did not go down well with netizens. Trolls and memes started targeting the actor, who is the son of renowned actress Sharmila Tagore and late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

“Saif Ali Khan: I am the victim of nepotism. Memers: Is this a joke?,” reads a meme.

“#SaifAliKhan who brought the theory of Eugenics and Gifted Genes to justify Nepotism in 2017, today talking about being a victim of Nepotism. His mother bought him the National Award over Shah Rukh Khan in Swades. He’d even tried to trivialize the Nepotism debate at an Award Show,” tweeted a user.

“Congratulations #SaifAliKhan. You just graduated from the Ananya Pandey institute of Struggle!!,” reads another sarcastic tweet.

“Facts in country nowadays..

Sunny Leone is Virgin

Kejriwal is Best CM

Rahul Gandhi Is PM candidate

CRPF kills Citizens

Sonam Kapoor got Telant

Saif Ali khan is victim of Nepotism

Sushant Singh Rajput was Depressed,” tweeted another user.

“I think he doesn’t know the meaning of nepotism, please someone teach him the meaning of that #Saifalikhan,” urged another user.

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, the nepotism debate has become a hot topic of discussion on social media. Star kids are facing flak from netizens for allegedly enjoying a privileged status over outsiders in the film industry.

