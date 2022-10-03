ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

'Saif is looking more like Khilji, but not Raavan'

The 1.46-minute teaser of the much-awaited film ‘Adipurush was released at a mega event in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday night.

However, it has left netizens upset and disappointed, with many calling out the makers for its VFX and also some of them comparing it to ‘Pogo’.

But one keyword that is trending more on social media is ‘Raavan’. IANS takes a look at the reason.

‘Adipurush’, starring Prabhas, Kriti Shanon and Saif Ali Khan, is a retelling of the Ramayana. Prabhas’ character is termed as Raghav, which is another name for Lord Ram. Saif Ali Khan plays Raavan while Janaki is played by Kriti Sanon.

Other than poor VFX, Saif Ali Khan’s look as Raavan with beard made social media users question if he is playing Raavan or “Babar” or “Alauddin Khilji” in the film.

Joking about the same, one of the social media users wrote, “He (Saif) is looking more like Babar or Aurangzeb or Taimur but certainly not Raavan.”

Another netizen commented, “How is this look of Raavan? Raavan was a Hindu Brahmin from Northern Region.”

Another wrote: “#SaifAliKhan looks like an IsIamic invader than Raavan in #Adipurush?”

“I mean seriously!!! Are they going to change the name of ravan to rizwan?? Who is styling his beard?? Javid Habib?? They have made him look like Alauddin Khilji,” added one user.

The makers of ‘Adipurush’, which has been directed by Om Raut, have spent a fortune on the visual effects. The film has reportedly been made on a budget of over INR 400 crores, most of which has been spent on the VFX but, it seems like the output is far from what the audience was expecting.

