ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Saif worked rigorously to play encounter specialist, explain ‘Vikram Vedha’ directors

NewsWire
0
0

Director duo Pushkar and Gayatri said that actor Saif Ali Khan has put in a lot of hard work and his passion is visible in his body language in the trailer of ‘Vikram Vedha’.

From vigorous practice with real guns to understanding the sounds and mechanism of shooting a gun, the actor went into the skin of the character to showcase realism on the celluloid. He learnt the way they hold guns and how they raid buildings inhabited by gangsters.

Directors Pushkar and Gayatri said: “As the script demanded, we wanted Saif to adopt the genuine encounter specialist cop persona. We were astounded by his rigorous research regimen which included immense practice with real weapons and understanding the drill of using the real weapon.”

“Saif has put a lot of hardwork and his passion towards his craft is visible in his body language in the trailer and the film,” they added.

The upcoming film also stars Hrithik Roshan.

‘Vikram Vedha’ is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and Jio Studios and YNOT Studios Production. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment.

It will hit the big screens globally on September 30.

20220922-131204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    A R Rahman’s daughter Khatija gets married

    BTS, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo among first grammy performers

    Oliver Stone criticises ‘Putin’s aggression in Ukraine’

    Saqib Saleem starts dubbing for ‘Crackdown’ Season 2